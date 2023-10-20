Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officer arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2023

A serving officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police has been arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child under the age of 16.

In a statement, the RGP said the arrest followed information received from law enforcement partners in the UK.

It added that Spain’s Policia Nacional had also cooperated in the investigation leading to the arrest.

The officer in question remains under arrest but has not been charged with any offence.

The investigation remains ongoing and the man has been bailed until February 2024, the RGP said, adding no further details.

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

GSD announces shadow ministerial responsibilities

Thu 19th Oct, 2023

Local News

Family of Mario Finlayson open artwork collection for viewing, offering some for sale

Fri 20th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar-based AADS secures $66m US defence contract for counter-narcotics vehicles

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Schools hold Mental Health Festival

20th October 2023

Local News
Civil Service shake-up aims to ‘deliver best service possible’

20th October 2023

Local News
International Palliative Care and Hospice Care Day 2023

20th October 2023

Local News
Family of Mario Finlayson open artwork collection for viewing, offering some for sale

20th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023