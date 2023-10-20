RGP officer arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A serving officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police has been arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child under the age of 16.

In a statement, the RGP said the arrest followed information received from law enforcement partners in the UK.

It added that Spain’s Policia Nacional had also cooperated in the investigation leading to the arrest.

The officer in question remains under arrest but has not been charged with any offence.

The investigation remains ongoing and the man has been bailed until February 2024, the RGP said, adding no further details.