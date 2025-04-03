RGP officer attends Interpol workshop in Macedonia

Sergeant Stuart Manfred, a Royal Gibraltar Police intelligence officer attended an Interpol workshop in Skopje, Macedonia, this week.

He joined around 60 public prosecutors and police officers for the two-day event, which also included representatives from financial institutions responsible for asset recovery in Europe and the United States.

The workshop focuses on the use of Interpol’s new ‘Silver Notice’ tool, which facilitates the recovery of criminally acquired property. Sgt Manfred was joined by Robert Borge from the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit.

Gibraltar’s Interpol Sub Bureau was one of 52 countries and territories to join the Silver Notice, which was officially launched in January 2025 following a pilot scheme. The tool enables countries to share alerts and requests for information to identify criminal assets held abroad or locally.

Gibraltar’s Interpol office is based within the Gibraltar Co-ordinating Centre for Criminal Intelligence and Drugs (GCID), which is overseen by the RGP.

Sgt Manfred, acting executive coordinator for GCID, said: “It is a great opportunity to make our European partners aware of our regulatory capabilities when searching for assets laundered from other jurisdictions.”