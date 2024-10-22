Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

RGP officer attends Serious and Organised Crime Conference

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2024

The RGP’s acting superintendent Sean Perera was among police officers invited to attend a serious and organised crime conference in Stratford Upon Avon, UK, recently.

He was joined by several hundred officers from multiple UK forces, Australia, New Zealand and several British Overseas Territories.

The conference addressed issues such as crypto currency money laundering, firearm threats and tackling emerging drug risks, with over 30 experts speaking at the event.

The event was an opportunity to learn about cutting edge policing tactics such as drones, best practice used by police forces and to develop new contacts from the organisations in attendance.

“Apart from the wealth of useful knowledge shared by experts, these events are very important as they allow you to network with other police officers across the globe,” said Mr Perera.

“The knowledge and contacts we bring back from these events ultimately help us here in Gibraltar in the fight against local and transnational crime.”

Following the conference, he also spent two days shadowing officers in a Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU). The ROCU network works closely with the National Crime Agency, police forces and other partners, using a range of specialist tactics and capabilities to identify, disrupt and tackle the increasingly complex threat posed by organised crime.

