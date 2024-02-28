RGP officer charged with misconduct in public office

An inspector in the Royal Gibraltar Police has been charged with misconduct in public office, the force said in a statement on Wednesday.

Inspector Sean Picton, 35, also faces a charge of unauthorised access to computer material.

He is currently interdicted.

In connection with the same investigation, a former RGP officer, Anthony Bolaños, 36, was charged with aiding and abetting misconduct in public office.

Both men will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.