Wed 28th Feb, 2024

RGP officer charged with misconduct in public office

By Chronicle Staff
28th February 2024

An inspector in the Royal Gibraltar Police has been charged with misconduct in public office, the force said in a statement on Wednesday.

Inspector Sean Picton, 35, also faces a charge of unauthorised access to computer material.

He is currently interdicted.

In connection with the same investigation, a former RGP officer, Anthony Bolaños, 36, was charged with aiding and abetting misconduct in public office.

Both men will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

