Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officer raises awareness of sign language

By Chronicle Staff
2nd June 2025

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer recently delivered a presentation on deaf awareness to members of the Rotary Club at the Eliott Hotel.

Detective Constable Paul Gache, who is one of several officers in the force trained in British Sign Language, spoke about basic deaf awareness strategies and shared anecdotes and testimonials from Gibraltar’s deaf community.

The event was also attended by members of the deaf community and included a sign language interpreter.

Mr Gache, who is a Level 2 British Sign Language user and the RGP’s Supported Needs and Disability Coordinator, said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Rotary Club for inviting me to present my talk ‘Louder than Words’ and embracing our message of inclusion, social integration and deaf awareness.

“It’s our aim to continue promoting deaf awareness and so build on the excellent relationship that the RGP enjoys with the hearing-impaired community.”

Most Read

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Astute-class nuclear powered submarine sails back into port

Sun 1st Jun, 2025

Local News

During intense exchanges on antisocial behaviour, MPs agree on one thing: ‘Education starts at home’

Sun 1st Jun, 2025

Local News

Shania Ballester in Miss World final today

Sat 31st May, 2025

Local News

Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court

Tue 27th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mario Finlayson National Gallery celebrates a decade with re-curation

2nd June 2025

Local News
Gib must guard against complacency on equality rights, Santos says

2nd June 2025

Local News
During intense exchanges on antisocial behaviour, MPs agree on one thing: ‘Education starts at home’

1st June 2025

Local News
Astute-class nuclear powered submarine sails back into port

1st June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025