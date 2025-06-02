RGP officer raises awareness of sign language

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer recently delivered a presentation on deaf awareness to members of the Rotary Club at the Eliott Hotel.

Detective Constable Paul Gache, who is one of several officers in the force trained in British Sign Language, spoke about basic deaf awareness strategies and shared anecdotes and testimonials from Gibraltar’s deaf community.

The event was also attended by members of the deaf community and included a sign language interpreter.

Mr Gache, who is a Level 2 British Sign Language user and the RGP’s Supported Needs and Disability Coordinator, said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Rotary Club for inviting me to present my talk ‘Louder than Words’ and embracing our message of inclusion, social integration and deaf awareness.

“It’s our aim to continue promoting deaf awareness and so build on the excellent relationship that the RGP enjoys with the hearing-impaired community.”