Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officer to run Malaga marathon for Childline Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
11th December 2024

RGP officer Warden is hoping to raise £2,000 for Childline Gibraltar by running the Malaga Marathon this Sunday.

Police Constable Warden, 31, aims to run the 42km event in under four hours and thirty minutes.

This will be his second marathon, having ran his first marathon in Malaga back in 2019.

The dad of two, who is a uniformed police officer on Response Team Two, said: “I chose to raise money for Childline as I feel strongly that children should never have to suffer abuse or neglect.”

“I hope some of this money I raise by running the marathon can help prevent children here on the Rock suffering.”

Every year, more than 600 people call the Childline Gibraltar Helpline. Many are children feeling scared about things happening in their lives. Others are adults worried about a child’s safety, said a statement from the RGP.

Childline Gibraltar’s free telephone and live chat helpline service is available every day between 5pm and 9pm and takes more than 600 calls a year.

The charity also offers a support service for adult victims of childhood abuse and a 24/7 ‘appropriate adult’ service for young people who’ve been detained by the police.

PC Warden has raised £822 towards his target of £2,000 so far. To sponsor him visit https://shorturl.at/To9Wc
For more information on Childline visit https://childline.gi

Most Read

Local News

Three adults and two children in hospital after fire in Mid Harbour flat

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Local News

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Mid Harbours fire leaves five hospitalised

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Local News

Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Mon 9th Dec, 2024

Local News

Govt defends Bassadone deal after GSD criticism

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Inquest jury finds Bates’ death was from natural causes

11th December 2024

Local News
Team RG 5 triumphs in gruelling 10km endurance march up the Rock

11th December 2024

Local News
Govt launches campaign highlighting cocaine dangers following death of young man

11th December 2024

Local News
Santos confirms new easyJet route from Birmingham to Gibraltar

11th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024