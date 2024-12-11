RGP officer to run Malaga marathon for Childline Gibraltar

RGP officer Warden is hoping to raise £2,000 for Childline Gibraltar by running the Malaga Marathon this Sunday.

Police Constable Warden, 31, aims to run the 42km event in under four hours and thirty minutes.

This will be his second marathon, having ran his first marathon in Malaga back in 2019.

The dad of two, who is a uniformed police officer on Response Team Two, said: “I chose to raise money for Childline as I feel strongly that children should never have to suffer abuse or neglect.”

“I hope some of this money I raise by running the marathon can help prevent children here on the Rock suffering.”

Every year, more than 600 people call the Childline Gibraltar Helpline. Many are children feeling scared about things happening in their lives. Others are adults worried about a child’s safety, said a statement from the RGP.

Childline Gibraltar’s free telephone and live chat helpline service is available every day between 5pm and 9pm and takes more than 600 calls a year.

The charity also offers a support service for adult victims of childhood abuse and a 24/7 ‘appropriate adult’ service for young people who’ve been detained by the police.

PC Warden has raised £822 towards his target of £2,000 so far. To sponsor him visit https://shorturl.at/To9Wc

For more information on Childline visit https://childline.gi