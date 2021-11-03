Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

RGP officer travels to Glasgow to learn how Scotland polices COP26

The RGP’s Superintendent John Field is pictured above [right] alongside observers from the USA and Bermuda and two female police officers who lead the Observer Programme at COP26.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2021

A senior officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police is currently in Glasgow at the COP26 climate change summit to learn at first-hand how Police Scotland ensures security at the high-profile event.

The conference brings together world leaders, heads of state, climate experts and campaigners from all over the world, all aiming to agree on coordinated action to tackle the problem of climate change.

“Along with officers from the USA and Bermuda, Superintendent John Field is in Glasgow to learn from the experience of Police Scotland as they aim to deliver a safe and secure COP26,” the RGP said in a statement.

Around 12,000 police officers will be deployed each day during the conference in Glasgow.

Some 5,000 officers will be drafted in from across Scotland, supported by 7,000 colleagues from other UK police forces as part of mutual aid arrangements.

“I have never seen a police operation on this scale before so it has been an amazing experience and one that, I hope, will be of benefit to the RGP,” Supt Field said.

