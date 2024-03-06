Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Mar, 2024

RGP Officer voted ‘Inspirational Female’

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2024

Sgt Patricia Gonzalez a Royal Gibraltar Police officer has received an Inspirational Female Award at a British Overseas Territories Conference in the Cayman Islands this week.

She received the award yesterday on Tuesday ahead of her attendance at the International Association of Women in Police (IAWP) Conference, a separate conference which runs from the March 6-8.
Hosted by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and supported by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), around 200 female police officers from around the world are attending the two conferences, alongside the RGP’s Sgt Gonzalez and Inspector Tanya McLeod.

The FCDO awards ceremony, which is open to police officers serving within the British Overseas Territories, was held at the Governor’s residence on the Cayman Islands and presented by Chief Superintendent Jenny Bristow from Devon and Cornwall Constabulary.

Sgt Gonzalez, who works in the RGP’s Criminal Justice Unit and File Preparation Unit, said, “I’m honoured and truly humbled to be the recipient of this award, and feel privileged to work side by side with amazing women.”

The inaugural awards ceremony saw officers nominated and voted for by their respective forces, before an independent panel gave a final decision on the winners.

Over the course of the week, female officers will gain exposure to additional training, including artificial intelligence, cybercrime, human trafficking and effective communication.

The IAWP conference will host various guest speakers including the Governor of the Cayman Islands Jane Owen, the IAWP executive members, and several speakers from law enforcement backgrounds around the world.

The UK FCDO financed the two RGP officers’ visit to the conferences.

“Women in policing conferences are vital platforms where empowerment meets innovation, where experiences converge to redefine the landscape of policing. They're not just gatherings; they're catalysts for change, amplifying voices, breaking barriers, and paving the path towards a more inclusive, effective, and resilient policing paradigm,” said a spokesperson from the UK FCDO.

