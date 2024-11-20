RGP officers grow moustaches for Movember, aim to raise £2,000 for men’s health

Royal Gibraltar Police officers who are growing their moustaches for Movember have shared their progress.

Nine officers from Response Team 2 are hoping to raise £2,000 for the campaign, which encourages men worldwide to grow a moustache for the month.

“Our team is proud to come together for this year’s Movember campaign, with all members playing a vital role in raising awareness and funds for men’s health issues, including mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer,” said Response Team 2 Crown Sergeant Byron Shute.

“We’ve made great progress, raising £615 so far toward our £2,000 goal. Every donation makes a difference, and we’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the community.”

We encourage anyone inspired by our efforts to learn more about Movember and consider supporting these life-changing causes.”

He added that the team look forward to sharing an end-of-month picture to show everyone their final moustaches and celebrate the impact they have made together.

For anyone wishing to donate to the cause, there are QR codes in the reception at New Mole House or donate online, visit: https://shorturl.at/dLlTy