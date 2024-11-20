Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officers grow moustaches for Movember, aim to raise £2,000 for men’s health

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2024

Royal Gibraltar Police officers who are growing their moustaches for Movember have shared their progress.

Nine officers from Response Team 2 are hoping to raise £2,000 for the campaign, which encourages men worldwide to grow a moustache for the month.

“Our team is proud to come together for this year’s Movember campaign, with all members playing a vital role in raising awareness and funds for men’s health issues, including mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer,” said Response Team 2 Crown Sergeant Byron Shute.

“We’ve made great progress, raising £615 so far toward our £2,000 goal. Every donation makes a difference, and we’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the community.”

We encourage anyone inspired by our efforts to learn more about Movember and consider supporting these life-changing causes.”

He added that the team look forward to sharing an end-of-month picture to show everyone their final moustaches and celebrate the impact they have made together.

For anyone wishing to donate to the cause, there are QR codes in the reception at New Mole House or donate online, visit: https://shorturl.at/dLlTy

Most Read

Local News

Search is on for next RGP Commissioner

Tue 19th Nov, 2024

Local News

RGP recovers body at sea

Sun 17th Nov, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar prepares to revive Olympics recognition bid

Mon 18th Nov, 2024

Brexit

Picardo and Doughty discuss treaty negotiation on margins of Joint Ministerial Council

Tue 19th Nov, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

The Language Debate: No Laughing Matter

Mon 18th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP waits results of port mortem of body recovered from sea

20th November 2024

Local News
Gibraltar Clearance Diving Element and Royal Moroccan Navy complete joint dive exercise

20th November 2024

Local News
Casemates prepares for immersive Festival of Lights, logistical challenges included

20th November 2024

Local News
‘Breaking Barriers’ conference marks International Men’s Day

20th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024