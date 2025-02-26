RGP officers join charity challenge to scale Pillars of Hercules

A group of eight Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) officers will be joining colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and Lancashire Constabulary to take part in a charity walk aimed at raising funds for military and law enforcement veteran charities.

The “Pillars of Hercules Challenge,” set to take place on Saturday April 5, will see participants summit both pillars within the same day.

The event will begin with an early morning hike up Jebel Musa (Abila Mons) in Morocco before returning to Gibraltar via ferry.

The second leg of the challenge will involve ascending up the Rock of Gibraltar, with the event ending in a celebratory dinner hosted by the International Police Association (IPA) Gibraltar Section.

The 25 participants, many of whom are former members of Armed Forces, belong to a wider Armed Forces Support Network, which works to uphold the commitments of the Armed Forces Covenant within their respective police forces.

The Covenant ensures that military personnel, veterans, and their families are treated with fairness and respect in the communities they serve.

The RGP, along with British Forces Gibraltar, signed the Armed Forces Covenant in November 2021, reinforcing their commitment to supporting the armed forces community.

A number of Gibraltar-based public and private sector organisations have also pledged their support to the initiative.

The original idea for the challenge was proposed by Inspector Jim Jones of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), who had been liaising with Superintendent Paul Chipolina of the RGP regarding travel and logistical arrangements.

From there, the initiative expanded, bringing together officers from various UK police forces and the RGP.

Over the past year, the team has developed strong camaraderie through virtual meetings, training sessions, and logistical planning.

A significant challenge of the event lies in its complex logistics which included coordinating UK and Gibraltar participants to meet on Friday April 4, managing coach transfers, navigating international border crossings, ferry schedules, and the demanding physical exertion of hiking both summits within a 24-hour window.

The feat spans two continents, three countries, the Strait of Gibraltar, and two international borders.

Superintendent Paul Chipolina, Head of RGP Operations and Armed Forces Covenant representative, said: “Members of the armed forces community possess a breadth of skills and experience which, when harnessed, can be used to continue delivering the best possible service to Gibraltar.”

“Equally, we acknowledge and look towards supporting the needs of the armed forces community, whether as colleagues, members of staff, victims or offenders of crime.”

“We also encourage other organisations in the public and private sectors to work with us by pledging their support to armed forces personnel and their families, reservists and veterans.”

“Our planning for April’s event is at an advanced stage, and I am very much looking forward to joining my RGP and visiting UK colleagues to raise funds for three very deserving charities.”

The event has set a fundraising target of £6,000, which will be divided between three charities.

Walking with the Wounded which supports veterans with physical, mental, or social injuries, Police Care UK which provides practical, emotional, and financial support to police officers and their families and the Royal Gibraltar Police Benevolent Fund which offers assistance to officers and their immediate families facing hardship.

Participants are financing their own travel, accommodation, and personal expenses, but sponsorship is still being sought. Many have set up fundraising pages on the multi-charity platform GiveWheel, accessible at: https:// www.givewheel.com/fundraising/2568/pillars-off-hercules/.

To boost fundraising, the team has designed a commemorative challenge coin for sale, and a banner has been created with the support of local company Grafix Sign Centre. Additionally, the IPA Gibraltar Section is sponsoring the dinner for participants upon their return.

Anyone interested in sponsoring or supporting the team can donate via the GiveWheel page or contact Supt. Paul Chipolina at the RGP for further details on the event or the Armed Forces Covenant.