Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP Officers pass initial firearms course

By Chronicle Staff
28th June 2024

Royal Gibraltar Police officers were presented with certificates by Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats on Friday after successfully completing an Armed Response Vehicle Initial Firearms Course.

Mr Yeats thanked the six officers PCs Callum Culross, Nick Warner, Jason Tremayne, Michael Munoz, Lance Cabezutto and Luke Timmins for volunteering for a qualification which he said “could potentially place them in greater danger than many of their colleagues.”

During the 12 week course, the officers received training on three weapons, the Carbine MP5, the Glock 17 Self Loading Pistol and the Taser X2.

The full time course was a mix of classroom work and practical sessions at the Buffadero Training Area. It included modules on Policies, Use of Force, Threat Assessments, Risk Assessments, Advanced First Aid, Weapon Handling and a range of tactical scenarios.

There were pass or fail assessments in weeks one, two, three, ten and twelve.

RGP Firearms Officers are all trained to the UK College of Policing standards.

Police Sergeant Mark Diaz, Chief Firearms Instructor in the RGP’s Firearms Unit, said: “These officers will now rotate between normal frontline policing and Armed Response duties. And, in order to retain this qualification, they must spend a minimum of 120 hours of Continuous Professional Development training every year for the rest of their police careers.”

Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats, thanked the officers for volunteering for this critical role within the RGP.

“By putting their names forward to become armed officers, they are putting themselves at higher risk in order to help keep Gibraltar safe. Many people may not be aware, but our armed officers patrol the Rock 24/7 and the public should be reassured that they are on hand to protect others from harm, should we ever need them,” he said.

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Local News

Govt investigates incident at sea between Guardia Civil and tuna anglers

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

DPC clears revised application for new cable car project

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP issue Armed Forces Day traffic plan

28th June 2024

Local News
FreetheKnee24 set to take place on July 26

28th June 2024

Local News
After delays, GHA works to improve cervical screening service

28th June 2024

Local News
GSD calls for ‘speed-calming’ measures on Line Wall Road

28th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024