Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officers pass leadership and well-being course

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2024

A number of Royal Gibraltar Police officers have successfully passed a leadership and well-being course.

The programme is spread out over three months and is designed to make the officers better managers in their respective teams across the force.

The six officers, who are all on their probationary periods after recently being promoted to the ranks of Sergeant and Inspector, had to pass specific objectives relevant to their departments in order to pass the course.

Most Read

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Local News

New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

Mon 20th May, 2024

Local News

Spurred by Lottoland employee, Moorish Castle and 37 iconic UK landmarks will Glow Orange for Prader-Willi Syndrome awareness

Tue 28th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
St Bernard's Lower Primary School sustainable fun day

28th May 2024

Local News
Spurred by Lottoland employee, Moorish Castle and 37 iconic UK landmarks will Glow Orange for Prader-Willi Syndrome awareness

28th May 2024

Local News
Justice Minister quizzed on strategy to tackle rise in youth crime

28th May 2024

Local News
Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

27th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024