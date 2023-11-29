RGP officers raise awareness of domestic abuse

RGP officers were at Bayside School and the Gibraltar College on Wednesday to raise awareness about domestic abuse.

Officers from the Domestic Abuse and Safeguarding Teams talked to Year 11 and A-Level students about a range of issues including sexting, stalking, emotional, physical and sexual abuse, and coercive behaviour.

They also explained what help was available to students on the Rock and who they can speak to.

“The presentations were well received and feedback from the students and teachers was very encouraging with a lot of questions being asked by the participants after the presentation,” said Detective Inspector (Ag) Katie Chappory, who leads the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team (DAT).

“Prevention of this type of crime through awareness is a priority for the Public Protection Unit.”

The Domestic Abuse Awareness training is being rolled out across different age groups at Westside, Bayside and the Gibraltar College as part of a worldwide 16-day campaign running in November, which focusses on eliminating gender-based violence.

For more information about the campaign visit: https://idas.org.uk/16-days

“If you are a victim of domestic violence or any of the issues raised in this report, or know of anyone who is, there are several ways you can report it to the Royal Gibraltar Police,” said a statement from the RGP.

The non-emergency phone number is 200 72500, emergency is 199 and reporting online is also possible via www.police.gi/report-online