RGP officers receive commendations

Three Royal Gibraltar Police officers have received commendations from the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, for their outstanding work in a money laundering investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Tunbridge, Detective Inspector Craig Goldwin and Police Sergeant Luis Miguel Garcia White were recognised for their work in a recent economic crime case.

“As a result of their efforts, around £2 million of assets were recovered,” the RGP said in a statement.

“It followed a criminal money-laundering investigation that was started by the Royal Gibraltar Police in 2020 against a local man, following intelligence received from a Spanish law enforcement agency.”

“The seized assets were believed to have been obtained using the proceeds of crime from drugs trafficking.”

“The recovered assets will now be sold with the funds being placed into the newly incorporated Gibraltar Recovered Asset Fund.”