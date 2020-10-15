Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officers train to handle mass casualties in extreme scenarios

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2020

Seven Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police have completed training to become Casualty Bureau Managers.

The course is designed to provide response planning to mass fatality incidents which could include natural disasters, accidents or intentional criminal acts to injure or kill, including terrorist incidents.

During any of these types of incidents, the role of the casualty bureau is to manage all information in relation to the recovery, reconciliation, identification and repatriation of victims and missing persons as part of any wider criminal investigation.

The three-day training package was delivered by Melissa Dark of the City of London Police, who is currently the National Casualty Bureau Coordinator for the United Kingdom, working with a portfolio from the National Police Chiefs Council for Casualty Bureaus and Disaster Victim Identification.

Most Read

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid cases peak with 17 new cases in a day

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Governor opens a vital piece of tarmac

15th October 2020

Local News
Covid tests for all as domestic football returns on Friday

15th October 2020

Local News
Gibraltar Sustainability Awards winners announced

14th October 2020

Local News
Missing man found after 48-hour search

14th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020