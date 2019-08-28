Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

RGP recover body at sea

By Chronicle Staff
28th August 2019

The body of a man, believed to be a migrant from North Africa, was recovered from the sea some 1.5 nautical miles off Europa Point earlier today.

The Gibraltar Port Authority alerted the RGP marine crew after spotting a body floating in the sea off Europa Point at around midday.

In a statement, the RGP said the marine crew made their way to the location and commenced a search, and were able to locate the body some 30 minutes later.

Although the man has not yet been identified, it is believed he may have been of North African descent, the police said.

The body was conveyed to shore and subsequently taken to hospital.

The Coroner has been informed and a Coroner’s investigation is underway.

