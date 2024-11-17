RGP recovers body at sea

The Royal Gibraltar Police have launched an investigation after a body was recovered from British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) off Europa Point early this morning.

At around 8.47am, the Gibraltar Port Authority were contacted by a private yacht approaching Gibraltar who reported that there was a body approximately 0.8 miles south of Europa Point.

Vessels from the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Defence Police and HM Customs were deployed to the area.

At around 9.30am, the body was recovered by RGP Marine Section officers and handed over to the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.

RGP Crime Scene Investigators, Response Team officers and detectives from the force’s Crime Division were deployed to investigate.

The RGP confirmed the Coroner has been informed and a post mortem has been requested.

An RGP spokesman said: “An investigation into the identity and cause of death of this person, believed to be male, is currently ongoing. A video is circulating of the incident, and we ask that members of the public don’t share this video out of respect for the person who has died and any family members.”

Anyone with any information that may assist the RGP in their investigation is asked to contact the RGP Control Room on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report/crime