RGP recruits raise £1,000 for Childline in cardboard boat race

The Royal Gibraltar Police has presented a cheque for £1,000 to Childline, raised by its most recent recruit class through participation in the annual RAOB charity cardboard boat race.

Two teams, “SpongeBobbies” and “Cops on the Dock,” competed in the event, initially raising £540. The RGP’s Charity Committee added a further £460 to bring the total to £1,000.

Childline’s Annie Green said: “We are extremely grateful to the RGP and especially to the recruits for their great efforts.”

Commissioner of Police Owain Richards said: “I’m proud of our new recruits’ initiative in volunteering their own time in raising money for this worthy cause."

"This initiative is a testament to their commitment to serving not only the community through their policing duties, but also through supporting vital local charities.”

Childline presented the RGP with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of the donation.