RGP remind cyclists and drivers of the law on Gib’s footpaths and roads

RG Police is advising people that it is an offence to ride bicycles or e-scooters on pavements and footpaths in town under Control of Traffic Regulations.

The advice follows a series of complaints received about cyclists driving without consideration for pedestrians in the area of La Bateria and in footpaths such as the one beside the new GBC building in Rosia Road in the mornings.

“Cyclists need to understand the dangers of cycling on pavements and the potential for collision and injury created by those who ride recklessly,” said an RGP spokesman.

Only motorised mobility scooters are exempted from the prohibition of riding on pavements and footpaths.

The RGP is also reminding cyclists to check their tyres, lights and wear appropriate helmets before taking to the road.

In addition, Operation Roadwatch goes into full swing this week in the run up to Christmas, with the RGP reiterating its zero policy approach to drinking and driving.

Additionally, the RGP is warning against the use of mobile phones while driving and speeding.