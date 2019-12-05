Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP remind cyclists and drivers of the law on Gib’s footpaths and roads

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2019

RG Police is advising people that it is an offence to ride bicycles or e-scooters on pavements and footpaths in town under Control of Traffic Regulations.

The advice follows a series of complaints received about cyclists driving without consideration for pedestrians in the area of La Bateria and in footpaths such as the one beside the new GBC building in Rosia Road in the mornings.

“Cyclists need to understand the dangers of cycling on pavements and the potential for collision and injury created by those who ride recklessly,” said an RGP spokesman.

Only motorised mobility scooters are exempted from the prohibition of riding on pavements and footpaths.

The RGP is also reminding cyclists to check their tyres, lights and wear appropriate helmets before taking to the road.

In addition, Operation Roadwatch goes into full swing this week in the run up to Christmas, with the RGP reiterating its zero policy approach to drinking and driving.

Additionally, the RGP is warning against the use of mobile phones while driving and speeding.

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Great view, but pity about the plants

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Passengers describes moment BA flight was hit by lightning

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

Gibraltarian man arrested in latest crackdown on Campo drug gangs

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Local News

Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP remind cyclists and drivers of the law on Gib’s footpaths and roads

5th December 2019

Local News
MH Bland support Childline with a charity bus

5th December 2019

Local News
New Year’s Eve celebrations, music and fireworks to ring in 2020

5th December 2019

Local News
GFRS officers discuss emergency response in road tunnels on visit to London Fire Brigade

5th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019