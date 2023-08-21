RGP reports Spanish fishing boat for illegal fishing

The Royal Gibraltar Police has reported the master of a Spanish fishing boat for illegal fishing, fishing of endangered species and dangerous navigation.

In a statement, the RGP said this multi-agency operation follows the reporting of numerous offences involving the same fishing boat, dating back to the beginning of May this year.

On Monday just after 9am, the fishing boat was stopped in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) and the Spanish national, 33, was reported for process by RGP Marine Section Officers, assisted by the Department of Environment and HM Customs Marine Section.

The RGP reported the master of the fishing boat for four counts of illegal fishing, two counts of dangerous navigation and one count of threatening behaviour.

Further offences include one count of fishing of endangered species and one count of obstructing a wildlife officer.

An RGP spokesman said: “Proactive efforts to deal with this fishing boat have been ongoing for some weeks and they culminated in [Monday’s] positive and robust action.”