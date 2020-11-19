Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP reviews bullying policies with GPF and DAWN

By Chronicle Staff
19th November 2020

Representatives from the Gibraltar Police Federation and Dignity at Work Now yesterday met with the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger.

During the meeting, they discussed the content of presentations delivered to all officers in relation to bullying in the workplace.

This comes on the back of the results of the last two GPF surveys where officers had raised concerns about bullying within the organisation.

“In recent months we have worked closely with management and have seen the implementation of a Bullying at Work Policy, and a revamped Grievance Procedure,” a spokesman for the GPF said.

“The GPF is happy that the organisation has now taken bullying seriously.”

“In order to deal with the problem, firstly the organisation needed to acknowledge the problem.”

“Secondly, we needed procedures and policies to be put in place and this has now materialised.”

“And finally, we need to train all officers up or give them an awareness of what constitutes bullying.”

Most Read

Local News

Booze and no mask ends in early morning Main Street arrest

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Third death linked to Covid-19 confirmed in Gibraltar

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

Local News

UK reaffirms commitment to Gibraltar’s ‘continued security and prosperity’ in withdrawal process

Wed 18th Nov, 2020

Local News

Govt and GSD at odds over agreement on post-Brexit rights of cross-border workers

Wed 18th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK confirms sovereign guarantee for Gib to borrow £500m in Covid crisis

19th November 2020

Local News
Opposition parties and Govt clash over Midtown Park lawn

19th November 2020

Local News
Schools mask-wearing policy receives mixed responses

19th November 2020

Local News
DPC approves scout centre and new St Mary’s School

19th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020