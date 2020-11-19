RGP reviews bullying policies with GPF and DAWN

Representatives from the Gibraltar Police Federation and Dignity at Work Now yesterday met with the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger.

During the meeting, they discussed the content of presentations delivered to all officers in relation to bullying in the workplace.

This comes on the back of the results of the last two GPF surveys where officers had raised concerns about bullying within the organisation.

“In recent months we have worked closely with management and have seen the implementation of a Bullying at Work Policy, and a revamped Grievance Procedure,” a spokesman for the GPF said.

“The GPF is happy that the organisation has now taken bullying seriously.”

“In order to deal with the problem, firstly the organisation needed to acknowledge the problem.”

“Secondly, we needed procedures and policies to be put in place and this has now materialised.”

“And finally, we need to train all officers up or give them an awareness of what constitutes bullying.”