RGP says 29 of its officers were assaulted in 2024
In 2024, there were 29 assaults on police while on the job, the Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed. Statistics given to the Chronicle by the RGP also highlighted the number of assaults on police in previous years. In 2020, there were 24 assaults on police, with 15 in 2021. There were 21 assaults on police...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here