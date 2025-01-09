Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP says 29 of its officers were assaulted in 2024

By Nathan Barcio
9th January 2025

In 2024, there were 29 assaults on police while on the job, the Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed. Statistics given to the Chronicle by the RGP also highlighted the number of assaults on police in previous years. In 2020, there were 24 assaults on police, with 15 in 2021. There were 21 assaults on police...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

West view reclamation set for inner harbour

Wed 8th Jan, 2025

Local News

Jury convicts man who ordered dog to attack police

Wed 8th Jan, 2025

Local News

Gib faces ‘deep changes’ with or without treaty, Garcia says

Mon 6th Jan, 2025

Local News

CM sets out ‘ambitious timeline’ for over 1,000 affordable homes in harbour reclamation

Thu 9th Jan, 2025

Local News

In New Year message, CM announces harbour reclamation plan and 'tighter access to flagship public benefits’

Tue 7th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Zoe Radley's creative journey from Africa to Gibraltar in pottery

9th January 2025

Local News
CM sets out ‘ambitious timeline’ for over 1,000 affordable homes in harbour reclamation

9th January 2025

Local News
Jury convicts man who ordered dog to attack police

8th January 2025

Local News
Man on trial denies setting dog on police

8th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025