RGP seizes 200 Class C tablets in drugs bust

A 40-year old man was arrested on suspicion of selling Class ‘C’ drugs from his house in Varyl Begg on Wednesday evening.

Drug Squad officers executed a search warrant at a house in Varyl Begg Estate after receiving information that the flat was being used in connection with the supply of controlled drugs.

In a statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said forced entry was used to gain access and after searching the property, 200 Class ‘C’ tablets were seized.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply the controlled drugs.

He was taken to New Mole House for questioning and released on bail while investigations continue.

In a separate incident, the RGP reported five men aged between 19 and 21 were also arrested for being in possession of small amounts of cannabis resin.

The RGP said these arrests form part of Operation Trojan to proactively tackle anti-social behaviour including the misuse of controlled drugs.