Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP seizes 200 Class C tablets in drugs bust

By Chronicle Staff
11th September 2020

A 40-year old man was arrested on suspicion of selling Class ‘C’ drugs from his house in Varyl Begg on Wednesday evening.

Drug Squad officers executed a search warrant at a house in Varyl Begg Estate after receiving information that the flat was being used in connection with the supply of controlled drugs.

In a statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said forced entry was used to gain access and after searching the property, 200 Class ‘C’ tablets were seized.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply the controlled drugs.

He was taken to New Mole House for questioning and released on bail while investigations continue.

In a separate incident, the RGP reported five men aged between 19 and 21 were also arrested for being in possession of small amounts of cannabis resin.

The RGP said these arrests form part of Operation Trojan to proactively tackle anti-social behaviour including the misuse of controlled drugs.

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson says ‘no fragment’ of British sovereignty ‘will be given away’ against Gibraltar’s wishes

Thu 10th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Features

National Day through the years

Wed 9th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Five more school buses for South District

11th September 2020

Local News
Customs recover £2m worth of cannabis resin at sea

11th September 2020

Local News
US Congressman ‘honours Gibraltar’s chosen status’ and right to self-determination

10th September 2020

Local News
‘Take strength from our elders’, SDGG’s Buttigieg says

10th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020