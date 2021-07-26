RGP seizes suspicious speedboat and lorry
A small boat and lorry suspected of being involved in drug trafficking were seized by Royal Gibraltar Police officers on Saturday evening.
At about 6.30pm, officers were on a routine patrol of Europa Point Car Park when they came across a Spanish registered lorry that smelt strongly of fuel.
After opening the vehicle, they discovered a rigid-hulled inflatable boat of the type commonly used by those involved in drug trafficking.
The vehicle and its contents were then seized.