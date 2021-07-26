Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RGP seizes suspicious speedboat and lorry

By Chronicle Staff
26th July 2021

A small boat and lorry suspected of being involved in drug trafficking were seized by Royal Gibraltar Police officers on Saturday evening.

At about 6.30pm, officers were on a routine patrol of Europa Point Car Park when they came across a Spanish registered lorry that smelt strongly of fuel.

After opening the vehicle, they discovered a rigid-hulled inflatable boat of the type commonly used by those involved in drug trafficking.

The vehicle and its contents were then seized.

