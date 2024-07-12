Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP to boost police presence for Euro 2024 final

By Chronicle Staff
12th July 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police will increase its presence around Gibraltar for Sunday’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

The game coincides with the start of the popular fair in La Linea and will likely mean more traffic than usual at the border, one of the locations where the RGP will bolster its presence on Sunday evening.

Extra officers will also be deployed to popular leisure areas ahead of the match, which starts at 9pm.

“As a result of ongoing engagement with various establishments and licensed premises across Gibraltar, and in view of the two teams competing, a significant part of our community and visitors will be enjoying the televised football match at various locations across Gibraltar, particularly Queensway Quay, Ocean Village and Casemates Square, where an additional large screen will be erected for the general public,” said Superintendent Paul Chipolina, Head of RGP Operations.

“In view of the expected high numbers of persons congregating at the various locations, together with the expected post-match celebrations, the RGP policing operation will see additional resources deployed to various locations.”

Part of this operation will include traffic management in the areas of Waterport Roadway/Roundabout and at the frontier, as directed by signage and officers on the ground.

Signs informing members of the public of these changes will be put out Saturday.

“Sunday’s policing operation is aimed at providing a safe environment in which the entire community and tourists visiting Gibraltar at this time of the year are able to enjoy this event in those locations they have chosen to, therefore anyone seeking to attempt to disrupt this will be dealt with accordingly,” said Superintendent Chipolina.

“Recent weeks have witnessed large numbers of residents and visitors congregating in our leisure areas to enjoy the various Euro2024 matches.”

“Sunday’s final itself, together with the teams involved, are expected to see an even larger part of our community visiting our leisure areas on Sunday afternoon/evening to enjoy the event, as already evidenced through our proactive engagement with several establishments.”

“Our policing operation will be aimed at facilitating the safe movement of persons between relevant locations, maximising public safety, minimising disruption to residents, businesses, road users and wider public, whilst taking reasonable steps to prevent and tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and disorder through a proportionate and effective policing response,” he added.

A number of parking restrictions and traffic diversions will also be put in place by RGP officers.

Most Read

Local News

Judge laments ‘onerous, costly’ exercise as parking tickets withdrawn for lack of evidence

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Brexit

UK and Spain want to ‘move forward quickly’ on Gib treaty

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Local News

Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

New taxi app aims to modernise service

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man jailed 17 months for violent offences

12th July 2024

Local News
UEFA Euros 2024 final on the big screen in Casemates

12th July 2024

Local News
Gibraltar delegates selected for Commonwealth Youth Parliament

12th July 2024

Local News
Ministry of Equality marks fifth cycle of Women’s Mentorship Programme

12th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024