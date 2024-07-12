RGP to boost police presence for Euro 2024 final

The Royal Gibraltar Police will increase its presence around Gibraltar for Sunday’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

The game coincides with the start of the popular fair in La Linea and will likely mean more traffic than usual at the border, one of the locations where the RGP will bolster its presence on Sunday evening.

Extra officers will also be deployed to popular leisure areas ahead of the match, which starts at 9pm.

“As a result of ongoing engagement with various establishments and licensed premises across Gibraltar, and in view of the two teams competing, a significant part of our community and visitors will be enjoying the televised football match at various locations across Gibraltar, particularly Queensway Quay, Ocean Village and Casemates Square, where an additional large screen will be erected for the general public,” said Superintendent Paul Chipolina, Head of RGP Operations.

“In view of the expected high numbers of persons congregating at the various locations, together with the expected post-match celebrations, the RGP policing operation will see additional resources deployed to various locations.”

Part of this operation will include traffic management in the areas of Waterport Roadway/Roundabout and at the frontier, as directed by signage and officers on the ground.

Signs informing members of the public of these changes will be put out Saturday.

“Sunday’s policing operation is aimed at providing a safe environment in which the entire community and tourists visiting Gibraltar at this time of the year are able to enjoy this event in those locations they have chosen to, therefore anyone seeking to attempt to disrupt this will be dealt with accordingly,” said Superintendent Chipolina.

“Recent weeks have witnessed large numbers of residents and visitors congregating in our leisure areas to enjoy the various Euro2024 matches.”

“Sunday’s final itself, together with the teams involved, are expected to see an even larger part of our community visiting our leisure areas on Sunday afternoon/evening to enjoy the event, as already evidenced through our proactive engagement with several establishments.”

“Our policing operation will be aimed at facilitating the safe movement of persons between relevant locations, maximising public safety, minimising disruption to residents, businesses, road users and wider public, whilst taking reasonable steps to prevent and tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and disorder through a proportionate and effective policing response,” he added.

A number of parking restrictions and traffic diversions will also be put in place by RGP officers.