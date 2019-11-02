Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

RGP to film new ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ television advert

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd November 2019

The Royal Gibraltar Police will be producing a TV advert for the forthcoming annual Don’t Drink-Drive Campaign aimed at the 2019 Christmas season.
The action, which will be filmed on Sunday morning, involves a simulation in the area of the Pelican Crossing by Trafalgar Cemetery and the use of special effects.
RGP Sergeant Aaron Ignacio of the police traffic department explained that the shooting of the scene will entail “a moving vehicle coming to an abrupt and controlled stop at the pelican crossing, and the use of creative filming techniques.”
The public is advised that there will be a traffic diversion in the area between 10 am and 1pm on Sunday November 3.
“We will be closing this part of the road and setting up a diversion into Main Street by turning right at Trafalgar Interchange roundabout so access for northbound traffic into Main Street will not be affected,” Sergeant Ignacio said.
There will be police traffic notices leading up to the area, making the public aware of the filming and reassuring them there is no cause for alarm.
Information on the traffic diversion will also be available on social media.

