Fri 12th Mar, 2021

RGP trains the trainers

Pictured left to right are Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats, Police Sergeant Paul Chiara, PC Kyron Gonzalez, PC Stefan Figueras, PC Lionel Gomez and Chief Inspector Roy Perez.

By Chronicle Staff
12th March 2021

Three Royal Gibraltar Police officers were celebrating on Friday after qualifying to become Personal Safety Training Instructors.

The officers have successfully completed a two-week specialist training course held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Taught by the RGP's Sergeant Paul Chiara, the course follows the UK College of Policing's guidelines on the use of force.

Now that they are qualified, the officers will be able to train their police colleagues on how to detain and restrain people safely.

PS Chiara, who has trained officers in the use of force since 2010, said: "It's about police officers giving people every opportunity to desist in their course of action -- the use of force is a last resort.”

"Officers are taught how to maximize their safety while minimising the risk of injury to the persons that are being detained."

