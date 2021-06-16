RGP visit local businesses in ‘Operation Safe Seas’

Officers from the RGP’s Marine Section have been visiting local maritime related businesses and clubs to promote the safe use of Gibraltar’s waters.

Several bars and restaurants in the marinas have also been visited to encourage staff to report any incidents of dangerous navigation to the RGP.

So far this year, the Marine Section have spoken to over 100 people about the safe use of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

An example of behaviour that should be reported to the RGP includes jet-ski riders ignoring demarcated areas and riding into bathing areas.

Sergeant Philip Ackerley of the RGP Marine Section, said: “We are working hard to educate users to act in a safe manner and are very prepared to prosecute those who are irresponsible and/or do not adhere to local legislation.”

“Our message is clear, safety for everybody enjoying the sea is absolutely paramount.”