Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP visit local businesses in ‘Operation Safe Seas’

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2021

Officers from the RGP’s Marine Section have been visiting local maritime related businesses and clubs to promote the safe use of Gibraltar’s waters. 

Several bars and restaurants in the marinas have also been visited to encourage staff to report any incidents of dangerous navigation to the RGP. 

So far this year, the Marine Section have spoken to over 100 people about the safe use of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.  

An example of behaviour that should be reported to the RGP includes jet-ski riders ignoring demarcated areas and riding into bathing areas. 

Sergeant Philip Ackerley of the RGP Marine Section, said: “We are working hard to educate users to act in a safe manner and are very prepared to prosecute those who are irresponsible and/or do not adhere to local legislation.” 

“Our message is clear, safety for everybody enjoying the sea is absolutely paramount.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Local News

International Driving Permits not needed in Spain, Govt says

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Local News

Four new Covid cases detected over long weekend

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Beaches refurbished ahead of official bathing season

16th June 2021

Local News
GFSC and Gib Bankers Association issue advice after cyber fraud increase

16th June 2021

Local News
Cabinet congratulates Dr Garcia on CMG

16th June 2021

Local News
GCA criticise entertainment licence hike

16th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021