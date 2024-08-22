Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Aug, 2024

RGP warns against new scam

By Chronicle Staff
22nd August 2024

A number of scam posts were circulating on social media on Thursday purporting to show articles from this newspaper and linking to a cloned website promoting a crypto scheme.

The Royal Gibraltar Police urged the public to be vigilant following this scam which was being shared on Facebook.

Several people contacted the RGP regarding the scam, although no one has reported losing any money.

An RGP spokesman said: “We’ve received reports that members of the public are being encouraged to invest in crypto, with the promise of high returns.”

“The scammers claim several local named Gibraltarians have been using the investment platform, but this is not true.”

“A website link has been shared on social media that appears to be from the Gibraltar Chronicle, which directs you to a website called ‘Nearest Edge’.”

The articles are fake.

“We advise members of the public not to click on this link or share any personal details as this is a scam,” the RGP added.

Anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to the scam should contact the RGP on 200 72500 or report it online at www.police.gi/report/crime

