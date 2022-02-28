RGP’s women safety survey highlights overall positive response, but areas of concern too
Seven out of 10 women said they feel Gibraltar is safer in comparison to the UK or Spain, a female safety survey recently conducted by the Royal Gibraltar Police said, but nearly half added they would feel safer with more police presence in public spaces, especially at night. Areas such as the Upper Town, Laguna...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here