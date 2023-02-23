Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Feb, 2023

Local News

RGRA’s refurbishment project has eye on young veterans

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd February 2023

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association has awarded a contract for refurbishment works on its premises in Irish Town to Noble Construction. The contract was signed this week during a meeting in Grand Battery on Line Wall Road. Association Chairman Freddie Pitto said the refurbishment is something the association has wanted to do for some years....

