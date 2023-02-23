RGRA’s refurbishment project has eye on young veterans
The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association has awarded a contract for refurbishment works on its premises in Irish Town to Noble Construction. The contract was signed this week during a meeting in Grand Battery on Line Wall Road. Association Chairman Freddie Pitto said the refurbishment is something the association has wanted to do for some years....
