Mon 24th Mar, 2025

RIBA recognised project shines light on deep-rooted Irish Town migrant flows

Mariam Pinto Rodriguez.

By Nathan Barcio
24th March 2025

A university project analysing the influence of migration on the make-up of Irish Town has received a commendation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Mariam Pinto Rodriguez, a second year masters student in Architecture, completed the dissertation while at the Manchester School of Architecture, which aimed to examine migrant flows through forms of...

