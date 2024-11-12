Richard Garcia to launch new book at Lit Fest
Richard Garcia will be launching his newest book ‘Not Just a Matter of Time’ at the Gibraltar Literary Festival this Friday. The book details the history of the Gache family in Gibraltar and Mr Garcia will be delivering a talk at the Garrison Library on Friday at 12pm. Mr Garcia has published over 20 books...
