Richard Gonzalez retires from RGP

Detective Constable Richard Gonzalez retired from the Royal Gibraltar Police on Wednesday.

Mr Gonzalez, 55, who has clocked up over 26 years’ service, joined the force on January 2, 1997.

The dad of two started off his career on a Response Team before working as a Detective Constable in the Drug Squad for several years.

For the last 13 years he has been a Crime Scene Investigator, gathering forensic evidence which has helped in the detection and prosecution of countless cases.

Mr Gonzalez said he’d had “good times in the RGP” and is looking forward to his retirement.