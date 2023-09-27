Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

#RichardsRendevous Politics and Politicans

By Guest Contributor
27th September 2023

“Do you think everything your opposite number does, is wrong?” That was the first question I put to one of Gibraltar’s top politicians on the Newswatch set some years ago. He was a very sharp and intelligent man who, on exiting the studio, said to me “that first question threw me a bit.” Well, you...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Feijoo launches likely fruitless bid for government, complete with nod to Gibraltar

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Local News

‘Rock Doodler’ opens local sketching group

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Local News

Bus driver reported for careless driving in motorcycle incident

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

Burglary ‘lookout’ jailed for seven months

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Local News

Azopardi says El Hana’s posts were ‘absolutely unacceptable’, but adds ‘it’s not the Youssef I know’

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Burglary ‘lookout’ jailed for seven months

26th September 2023

UK/Spain News
Feijoo launches likely fruitless bid for government, complete with nod to Gibraltar

26th September 2023

Local News
Veteran trade unionist Jose Netto dies at 92

25th September 2023

Local News
‘Rock Doodler’ opens local sketching group

25th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023