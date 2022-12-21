#RICHARD’SRENDEZVOUS... Do you hear zambombas?
I clearly recall being called across to the neighbour’s house, it was Christmastime and they gifted me with a plastic water pistol - probably costing about 1 shilling and ten pence, 1/10d in yesteryear currency, nothing in today’s. I must’ve been 10 or 11 years old then. On another Christmas Eve, we were sitting around...
