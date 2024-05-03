Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Rif mountain football tournament

By Chronicle Staff
3rd May 2024

Celebrating its 15th year, RifCom hosted the Rif mountain football tournament last weekend in the remote, rural village of Tanaquob, near Chefchaouen, Morocco.

This year featured 16 teams of under-14 boys and girls from local communities with over 160 children taking part.

“It was a day of sports, community, educational activities about local conservation and Barbary macaques, and the Dental Mavericks carried out 160 dental check-ups,” said a statement from RifCom.

The players all received football kits, football boots, reusable water bottles, tooth brushes and tooth paste ensuring they were well prepared for the day ahead.

“The tournament day was packed with excitement, starting with a warm welcome ceremony and energetic warm-up exercises led by the Red Crescent. The competition was fierce yet friendly, with the teams being evenly split into four groups to make two boys and two girls mini leagues,” said the statement.

“The intensity of the games was palpable, leading to dramatic penalties in both finals.”

“The Wlad Ben Ayad team emerged victorious in the girls' final which ended in penalties, whilst the boys' final saw the Dewar Elhomar team triumph in a nail-biting sudden-death shootout after a last-minute goal tied the game.”

“The victorious teams celebrated as if they had won the Champions League final, and their infectious enthusiasm spread to everyone around.”

The success of RifCom’s initiatives, including this tournament, could not be realised without the dedication of their volunteers and the support of their sponsors. To this they thanked them and said, “An enormous thank you goes to our main sponsor Pragmatic Play. Special thanks also goes to Whitworth Dental Care, Dental Mavericks, Connect My Marketing, Russell Martin Foundation and the Peter J Isola Foundation who have all made donations. Another big thank you to Rotary Gibraltar who have donated football boots.”

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who contribute to making these events a reality.”

Most Read

Local News

Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Brexit

Foreign Office minister says UK ‘steadfast’ on treaty red lines, as MPs warn of ‘significant diminution’ of sovereignty

Wed 1st May, 2024

Features

Gib-Welsh singer songwriter Caitlin goes ‘Gold’

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Brexit

Suggesting treaty will undermine British sovereignty is ‘abhorrent’, CM says

Wed 1st May, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar and UK ministers discuss Treaty work and contingency planning

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib Int Bank fraud alert

3rd May 2024

Local News
Third Youth Symposium held

3rd May 2024

Local News
With more information, GPA may have adopted different path over McGrail resignation

2nd May 2024

Local News
Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

2nd May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024