Robert never tires of breathing new life into ornate and beautiful antique furniture
There is an old furniture, carpentry and antique shop in town where Robert Sanguinetti, furniture restorer – for the past 46 years, is surrounded by memories of more than 150 years of family history. In many ways his home and business are unique, telling the story of three generations of his family – his grandfather...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here