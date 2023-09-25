‘Rock Doodler’ opens local sketching group
By Neve Clinton The local artist known as ‘Rock Doodler’, Ian Martinez, has launched a new initiative called Urban Sketchers Gibraltar, calling on artists to join the sketching group. @rockdoodler as he is known on Instagram has been dabbling in ink and water colour doodles since the Covid pandemic, and has remained anonymous until recently...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here