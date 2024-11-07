Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Rock ‘set fair’ for success despite UK ‘in a real mess’ – Lord Marland

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
7th November 2024

Lord Marland, the chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, was upbeat about Gibraltar’s future during a speech on Wednesday in which, despite prompting much laughter with a string of colourful anecdotes, he was bleak about prospects for the UK and Europe. The UK, he said, was about to go “over the brink” and...

