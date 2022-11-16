Rockfall closes east side road

Sir Herbert Miles road was closed between the MOT Centre and the old La Mamela restaurant on Wednesday morning due to a rock fall.

No injuries were reported but the Royal Gibraltar Police closed off the road as a precaution after at least one large boulder fell onto the road from the cliffs above after a period of heavy rainfall overnight.

The Technical Services Department assessed the situation and the road will remain closed to both pedestrians and motor vehicles until at least 8am on Thursday morning.

Technical Services personnel will assess the situation at that point to decide whether it is safe to reopen the road.