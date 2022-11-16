Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Rockfall closes east side road

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th November 2022

Sir Herbert Miles road was closed between the MOT Centre and the old La Mamela restaurant on Wednesday morning due to a rock fall.

No injuries were reported but the Royal Gibraltar Police closed off the road as a precaution after at least one large boulder fell onto the road from the cliffs above after a period of heavy rainfall overnight.

The Technical Services Department assessed the situation and the road will remain closed to both pedestrians and motor vehicles until at least 8am on Thursday morning.

Technical Services personnel will assess the situation at that point to decide whether it is safe to reopen the road.

