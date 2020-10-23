Role models in technology at fireside chat

A fireside chat hosted by Girls in Tech Gibraltar saw the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, call on attendees to be role models for young girls in the technology sector.

The event championed inclusivity, promoting gender equality and positively impacting the accessibility, presence and support for women in STEM fields in Gibraltar.

“As Minister for Equality I am obviously very keen to support the work [done] because women in tech are so underrepresented and as a result so undervalued that we need to work together to get away from this stereotype that tech is only for men,” Mrs Sacramento said.

“We have over the last couple of years worked in partnership [with Girls in Tech] at various events, they have been very successful.”

Ms Sacramento added she will continue her longstanding relationship with Girls in Tech and reaffirmed her commitment and passion to furthering the promotion of women.

“My call to everyone is that I hope that everyone can do what they can to be role models to young girls and to younger women,” she said.

“To demonstrate that it can be achieved, don’t be shy of shouting your success from the rooftops, because that’s something that girls and women fail to do, we always think that we can do better and we never stop to think about the things we’ve actually achieved.”

“An organisation like Girls in Tech and everyone who is part of this group are a demonstration and evidence that the sky is the limit and that girls can do everything.”

The online webinar saw UK Marketing Manager Facebook Kirsten Coventry, Co-Founder of VikingsVolts Assiye Süer, Chief Commercial Officer of Gamesys Group Irina Cornides, and Head of Platform Department at Betagy Maria E. Aquilina share their personal journeys regarding how they came to be where they are now.