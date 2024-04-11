Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Romanian artists showcase illustrated book at Garrison Library

By Guest Contributor
11th April 2024

By Elena Scialtiel The Garrison Library hosted an event featuring two high-profile Romanian artists, Gloria Luca and Dan Perjovschi, where Ms Luca talked about her illustrated book, an essay on Mr Perjovschi’s open-air ever-changing installation, the graffiti wall that she dubs ‘The Horizontal Newspaper’. She is an art academy graduate who happened to move to...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Former employees report fraud over contract termination

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Operation Delhi: A brave search for truth, or a fiction?

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

City taxi service ‘shames Gibraltar’, Chamber says

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
McGrail Inquiry hears conflicting submissions from main parties

10th April 2024

Local News
Ministry plans ‘significant’ health and care restructure

10th April 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Job Hunting?

10th April 2024

Local News
Operation Delhi: A brave search for truth, or a fiction?

10th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024