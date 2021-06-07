Rotary Club held annual award presentation

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar (RCOG) held its annual Award Presentations at the Sunborn on Tuesday June 1.

These nominations come in from the general public and the RCOG then vote for the persons with the most suitable citation for the appropriate category.

These annual awards are a recognition of people in the community worthy of special attention. The three awards presented on the evening covered the categories of "Unsung Hero, The Extra Mile and Young Persons"

Hosting this year’s event President, Jennifer Stentiford, went on to present the first award of the night, The Young Persons Award to Aaron Sanchez-Soiza.

This award is given to young people under the age of 18 that have shown great courage, dedication to a cause, or have worked selflessly for others in their community.

The Extra Mile Award was presented to Annie Green for her selfless, tactful, professional altruistic and very demanding commitment to vulnerable people in her position as Chairperson in Childline.

The person who this year received the Joe Gaggero Unsung Hero Award was Nicole Jones. This award is presented to a member of the community who continues to offer help and support to others within the community, mainly through voluntary work .

Each recipient was presented with a plaque and a cheque for £100 in recognition of their contribution to the community.

The evening was supported by fellow Rotarians, the award winners, their family and friends.