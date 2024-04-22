Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Rotary Club supports GHITA with donation from flag day funds

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2024

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar announced it recently donated funds raised during their flag day to the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA), a volunteer-led charity dedicated to representing the deaf and hard of hearing community.

At the handover, Rotary President Lyana Armstrong-Emery presented the donation to Edgar Triay, Chairman, and Toni Gomez, Vice Chair of GHITA. Both Mr Triay and Ms Gomez serve as co-founders of GHITA and are among the five Trustees of the organisation.

Expressing the significance of the contribution, Ms Armstrong-Emery highlighted the critical role GHITA plays within the community, emphasising that the majority of individuals are affected by hearing issues either directly or indirectly at some point in their lives.

She underscored the urgent need for increased efforts to address and remedy these challenges.

The donation signifies the Rotary Club of Gibraltar's ongoing commitment to supporting vital community organizations and initiatives.

Mr Triay expressed his gratitude to the Rotary Club for their generous contribution. He reiterated GHITA's dedication to advocating for the rights and well-being of individuals with hearing impairments and affirmed the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing these issues.

“The Rotary Club of Gibraltar remains steadfast in its mission to serve and uplift the local community, fostering partnerships and initiatives that create meaningful and lasting change,” said a statement from the club.

Most Read

Local News

Loreto Convent launches project to raise £2.5m for renovations

Thu 18th Apr, 2024

Local News

Wright Tech Media unveils plans for WWII Tunnels

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Features

Tribute to the Catalan volunteers who saw action at the taking of Gibraltar (and to Enric Garriga i Trullols)

Fri 19th Apr, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
The Convent garden open day date set

22nd April 2024

Local News
Parliamentarians visit Gib on Armed Forces trip

22nd April 2024

Local News
Cadets visit Gib for week long programme

22nd April 2024

Local News
Feetham visits Entain head office

22nd April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024