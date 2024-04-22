Rotary Club supports GHITA with donation from flag day funds

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar announced it recently donated funds raised during their flag day to the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA), a volunteer-led charity dedicated to representing the deaf and hard of hearing community.

At the handover, Rotary President Lyana Armstrong-Emery presented the donation to Edgar Triay, Chairman, and Toni Gomez, Vice Chair of GHITA. Both Mr Triay and Ms Gomez serve as co-founders of GHITA and are among the five Trustees of the organisation.

Expressing the significance of the contribution, Ms Armstrong-Emery highlighted the critical role GHITA plays within the community, emphasising that the majority of individuals are affected by hearing issues either directly or indirectly at some point in their lives.

She underscored the urgent need for increased efforts to address and remedy these challenges.

The donation signifies the Rotary Club of Gibraltar's ongoing commitment to supporting vital community organizations and initiatives.

Mr Triay expressed his gratitude to the Rotary Club for their generous contribution. He reiterated GHITA's dedication to advocating for the rights and well-being of individuals with hearing impairments and affirmed the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing these issues.

“The Rotary Club of Gibraltar remains steadfast in its mission to serve and uplift the local community, fostering partnerships and initiatives that create meaningful and lasting change,” said a statement from the club.