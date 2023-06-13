Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Rotary Club’s SUPability fundraiser raises over £18,730

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2023

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar has announced that its SUPability Beach Ball fundraising event held last month, raised over £18,730 in total after additional funds were received after the night’s presentation.

SUPability is a Gibraltar charity providing adaptive SUP (stand up paddle boarding) and surf sessions locally for people who could not otherwise access and benefit from that outdoor activity due to a physical disability, neurological or mental health presentation.

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar was also awarded a Rotary International Foundation grant to support this new charity.

“A big thank you to the following sponsors and contributors for supporting SUPability, you have helped to make a big impact on our entire community,” said a statement from the Club.

“The money raised will allow for the SUPability team to expand provisions and allocate further and specific sessions for service users with mental and emotional health needs, complementing the physiological adaptations they currently focus on.”

“This will allow them to support more individuals, families and organizations in our community.”

For more information on the charity go to www.supability.org.

