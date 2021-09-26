Rowing Marine back on Rock training for next gruelling challenge

Royal Marine Lee Spencer is back on the Rock training for his next challenge, the Triathlon of Great Britain that encompasses swimming the English Channel, cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats and a marathon on Ben Nevis.

The date is set for Mr Spencer to get into the water at Dover for July 27 next year.

He has spent the past three weeks on the Rock training for this element of the challenge and aims to base the vast majority of his swim training around Gibraltar as he prepares for the planned 10 to 14-day challenge. In doing so he hopes to raise money for the Royal Marines Charity.

Mr Spencer is no stranger to Gibraltar or to challenges.

Better known as ‘The Rowing Marine’, he left Ocean Village to embark on a solo unsupported row across the Atlantic in January 2019.

He completed the journey broke the able-bodied record by an astonishing 36 days and also broke the record for the longest solo and unsupported ocean row by a physically disabled person.

What makes Mr Spencer’s challenges more epic is that the right leg amputee does them to show that “no one need be defined by their disability”.

Having served three tours in Afghanistan as a Royal Marine, Mr Spencer lost his leg in 2014 in a horrific accident when he came to the aid of passengers in a car crash on the M3 in Surrey.

Mr Spencer, who was not a swimmer, cyclist or runner, woke up in his hospital bed from an induced coma with one leg.

“I promise you this is true, within two or three days I had the idea to do this. A triathlon that encompasses the three big endurance challenges in Great Britain,” he said.

He parked this ambition to one side while he prepared for his row across the Atlantic, which earned him a World Record that obliterated the able bodied record previously held.

However, no sooner was he back on dry land that his thoughts turned to more challenges and the desire to undertake the Triathlon of Great Britain was reawakened.

“I thought right you are still there at the back of my head nagging away and the more I looked into it and researched it I think I am going to be the only person who has done this,” he said.

“And, I am going to do it all in one go.”

Never one to avoid making a task less challenging, he is also adding a climb up the mountains Scafell Pike, England, and Snowdon, Wales into the mix.

Combined with his marathon on Ben Nevis, this will mean he will have once again completed the well-known Three Peak Challenge.

The 32km English Channel Swim has to be done solo to ensure it complies with the strict rules governing the challenge.

But he will complete the cycling element alongside a peloton and support crew and it is expected to be 1,500km.

The marathon distance on Ben Nevis will be 42km.

Mr Spencer is purposefully setting off on the journey, which is roughly 1,900km in total, on July 27 as it is the day before next year’s Commonwealth Games start.

“I am doing it because these will be the first games that disabled athletes will be competing in alongside able bodied,” he said.

“There isn’t a separate para games. And everything I have done so far is to prove that no one should be defined by disabilities, so it will be a celebration of the first big international games where disabled athletes are competing alongside able-bodied athletes.”

The clock starts when Mr Spencer, who adhering to the rules has to be wearing speedos and a swimcap, enters the water at Dover. It will not stop until he reaches Calais in France.

The swim will be adjudicated by the Channel Swimming Association and he has estimated it will take him 17 hours to do.

While the clock stops for the swim when he reaches France, it continues for the full challenge with Mr Spencer getting a boat back to the UK and if he gets his wish a Royal Marine helicopter down to Lands End, where he will jump on the bike and set off on his journey to John O’Groats.

His bike has been custom-made by Lios, a Royal Marine who was medically discharged after he was blown up and started his own bike company.

“I am going to go via Snowdon, so get to Snowdon, up and down then get back on my bike. Cycle to Scafell Pike, up and down Scafell Pike, then back on my bike to John O’Groats,” he said.

“That will be the swim and cycle done. The marathon part will be over Ben Nevis and will start at Fort William.”

“So get down to Fort William as quickly as humanely possible and I will start that at four in the morning.”

“I will go up over Ben Nevis and do the 26 miles finishing the last six miles will be from Achnacarry where the Commandoes in the second World War did their training.”

“Then up to Spean Bridge which is the train station they got off. There is a massive big memorial there and it overlooks Ben Nevis and that will be where I will finish.”

He expects the Ben Nevis marathon will take him 24 hours as he is not able to run due to a knee injury in his left leg.

“That is by far the hardest, but the most important, crucial and critical part of it is the swim. Because, if I don’t get across the Channel then the whole thing flops really,” he said.

“I know the cycle. I know I will get there eventually. I know the mountains I can get up and down them the eventually. But, it is the Channel swim that is the most important.”

At Spean Bridge the clock will stop and Mr Spencer hopes his effort will be recorded in the history books as a first, while also kick starting a desire in others to undertake the same challenge and beat his record.

“I’d love someone to go out there and beat it. Go and beat my time,” he said.

To follow his progress go to https://www.facebook.com/LeeSpencerTheRowingMarine and anyone wishing to join him on a training swim is welcome to do so.

To donate go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LeeJSpencer/6