Royal Caribbean International confirms no Gib calls for 2024 as it refocuses on shorter cruises
Royal Caribbean International has confirmed that Gibraltar will not figure as a destination for its cruise ships during 2024, as the company focuses on shorter itineraries in a sector that is still recovering from the impact of Covid-19. The company, one of the largest cruise lines in the world, was responding to questions from the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here