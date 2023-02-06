Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Royal Caribbean’s decision to drop Gib calls ‘embarrassing’, GSD says

Archive image of a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship in port. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2023

The GSD has said Royal Caribbean International’s decision not to call at Gibraltar in 2024 is both “concerning and embarrassing”.

The party said it is embarrassing for the Government and Gibraltar as a whole to have lost this cruise line in 2024, adding that the tourism industry should take notice.

In a press statement the GSD said it was “remarkable” that the Minister for Tourism was unaware of this development when the question was put to him

“To make matters worse the Chief Minister confidently stated that they did not believe that 2024 would be a year when there would be no calls from Royal Caribbean to Gibraltar,” the GSD said.

“It turns out the Chief Minister has been proven to be wrong.”

The GSD also said the Government later made inaccurate statements by stating that the ports of Malaga and Cadiz “will only receive one call from the brand in 2024”.

The party said this is incorrect from the company’s itinerary for 2024, which shows that Cadiz will receive three visits and Malaga five.

“We need to take a look at the significant turn-around Malaga, in particular, has experienced recently, transforming itself from a once forgotten city in Andalusia to a port, tourism, shopping and conference hub,” Damon Bossino, the Shadow Minister for Tourism said.

“In government we would be investing resources and taking bold decisions to transform Gibraltar into the touristic Mediterranean jewel it once again deserves to be.”

It added that the Government needs to take a long and hard look at Gibraltar’s offering and address where it is going wrong, and understand why the Royal Caribbean has decided to give Gibraltar a miss.

“The Government needs to get real,” the GSD said.

Most Read

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Governor and CM condemn ‘unacceptable lawlessness’ of smugglers and SVA’s ‘gross violation’ of British sovereignty

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Local News

Ambitious Rooke project aims to create ‘healthy, sustainable and active hub’

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Amid diplomatic fallout after Eastern beach incident, stark differences but caution too against treaty backdrop

6th February 2023

Local News
Court refuses permission to challenge inquest finding in 2019 collision death

6th February 2023

Local News
Governor and CM condemn ‘unacceptable lawlessness’ of smugglers and SVA’s ‘gross violation’ of British sovereignty

3rd February 2023

Local News
Ambitious Rooke project aims to create ‘healthy, sustainable and active hub’

3rd February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023