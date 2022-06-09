Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Royal couple departs after three-day visit

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
9th June 2022

The Royal visit by the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, ended on Thursday afternoon when the couple boarded the British Airways flight back to Heathrow, UK. Upon arrival their motorcade dropped them right outside the Wessex Lounge, a VIP suite that they inaugurated...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Prince Edward and Sophie arrive in Gibraltar after flight delays

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Local News

Jubilant crowds cheer Royal couple on Main Street walk

Wed 8th Jun, 2022

Local News

Countess of Wessex paddles in Sandy Bay

Wed 8th Jun, 2022

Local News

Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 30th May, 2022

Local News

NatWest launches ‘Green Mortgage’ for Gib customers

Thu 9th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal salute as Royal Gibraltar Regiment parades new colours in Casemates

9th June 2022

Brexit
Commons’ committee launches inquiry into Gib treaty talks

9th June 2022

Sports
Another high profile departure from Europa

9th June 2022

Brexit
Negotiators ‘have same interest’ in reaching treaty agreement, UK ambassador says

8th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022